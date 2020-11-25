Northern Michigan in Focus: Benzie Co. Virtual Festival of Trees

A lot of us will be away from family and friends this holiday season, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give.

The Benzie County Habitat for Humanity has figured out a good way for everyone to see its Festival of Trees.

“For a lot of people, it’s a tradition to come on Thanksgiving weekend to the museum and to get and to support Habitat at the same time,” said Kathi Houston, Festival of Trees event organizer.

The Benzie County Habitat for Humanity has figured a way out to keep the tradition going.

“We’re using the pavilion behind the Benzie Are Historical Society instead of the building which is right up the hill from me. This pavilion has traditionally been used to house agricultural equipment that has come from farms in Benzie County,” explained Kathi.

But under the pavilion this year, will be trees and wreathes that you can bid on to help those who need a hand up.

“We’ve been very fortunate that people are remarkably generous and last year we were close to $7,000, and we’re hoping we can get there or at least match that this year,” said Kathi.

This year you don’t even need to leave your home to bid.

“The other way that we’re doing it is completely different than we’ve done it before, is to have all the bidding done online so people can literally stay home and see the whole event and bidding actually opens at 4 on Friday,” explained Kathi. “So people can come here and look at things, or they can just stay home and at the end of the weekend they’ll be able to pick things up here.”

To see how you can donate, click here.