Nevada, Pennsylvania Certify Biden as Winner of Electoral Votes

The transition to the Biden presidency is underway as more states certify their election results.

Nevada and Pennsylvania officially handed over their electoral votes on Tuesday to President-elect Joe Biden.

But President Trump took to Twitter saying his legal challenges to the election results are “moving full speed ahead.”

However, President Trump did sign off on sharing the daily high-level intelligence briefings with the president elect.

Biden formally introduced his foreign policy and National Security Teams on Tuesday, sticking to his promise of having a diverse cabinet.

In the speech, Biden said “We’re going to have the first woman lead the intelligence community. The first Latino and immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security, and a groundbreaking diplomat, at the United Nations.”

Next week President-elect Biden is expected to announce his economic team.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is the frontrunner for treasury secretary.