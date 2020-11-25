Mother, Daughter Drive Three Hours Each to Exchange Food for Thanksgiving

Families across Michigan are sacrificing their traditional Thanksgiving this year, hoping to stay safe from COVID-19. Smaller gatherings with less food is what it will look like in a lot of households.

One family decided it was best to stay apart this year, but they still wanted to give each other some great food.

Stacy Bolf drove from Marquette to the Mackinac bridge to meet up with her mother Michelle, who drove from Ludington, to exchange food for tomorrow’s turkey day.

“We decided since it wasn’t safe for us to all get together that we would do a food exchange at the bridge. It’s about three hours for each of us to drive here, and it worked out perfectly,” said Bolf.

Bolf said the family is sad they won’t be together this year, but at least they know they’re safe.