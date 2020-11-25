Michigan Officials Report 4,273 New COVID-19 Cases, 73 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 4,273 new cases of the coronavirus and 73 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 324,779 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,761 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 320,506 confirmed cases with 8,688 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 20, 152,267 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Health officials are concerned the number of Americans dying from the coronavirus will increase in the coming weeks following Thanksgiving gatherings.

John Hopkins University says more than 2,000 Americans died Tuesday from the virus.

Doctors say even small gatherings are shown to be some of the biggest spreaders of COVID-19 and warn that a negative test does not give you the green light. They say you may test negative at first after an exposure, but test positive in a few days.

The country continues to wait for a new stimulus bill to be passed.

Congress is on a Thanksgiving break until Nov. 30. But some states like Minnesota are working on their own stimulus bills.

The very popular virtual platform, Zoom is giving “thanks” to all of their customers by removing their 40-minute time limit for Thanksgiving.

This means that the friends and family outside of your “bubble” will be able to join you all day starting at 6 AM, November 26.

Many, this year, are anticipated to have smaller gatherings, therefore platforms like Zoom are essential in keeping us connected when we need it most.

“We hope you are able to connect with family and friends to share a meal, raise a glass, and swap stories.”

Zoom says that for their current customers there is no action needed. Just simply log in and connect as you would normally do when using their service.

The number of Americans applying for jobless aid rose for the second straight week.

It’s a sign the U.S. economy and job market remains strained from the newest surge of coronavirus cases.

778,000 Americans applied for benefits last week.

Weekly claims usually amounted to only about 225,000 before the virus hit hard in March.

They shot up to nearly 7 million during one week in March before dropping.

They remain historically high, with many businesses unable to fully reopen more than eight months later.

Michigan’s unemployment claim numbers shot back up.

The numbers reported this week include the people who filed after the second round of COVID-19 restrictions went into effect.

32,499 claims were filed in the state last week.

That’s substantially up from the week before when 16,656 claims were reported.

While the numbers did shoot up with the second round of restrictions, they are still far below the peak number of claims filed the week of April 4.

More than 388,000 people in Michigan filed for unemployment benefits then.

Since March 15, the state has paid more than $26 billion of unemployment benefits to Michigan workers.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.