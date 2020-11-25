Michigan Drivers to See Insurance Cost Reductions Next Year

Insurance costs for Michigan drivers will fall even more next year thanks to a fee reduction by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association.

Drivers who want unlimited personal injury protection benefits will pay $86 per vehicle starting next summer.

That’s down from the $100 charged right now and way down from the $220 per vehicle last year.

The fee was mandatory for decades, but it became optional this July under a change in state law.

The $86 fee will be the lowest in 19 years.

Governor Whitmer says “It is clear that the new auto insurance law is putting more money in the pockets of Michiganders. The reduction in the MCAA annual assessment is another example of how the reform is helping to reduce costs and provide savings for Michigan families.”