Businesses Cited for Not Following COVID-19 Orders, Liquor Licenses Suspended

Several Michigan businesses were penalized for not following public health orders to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The state health department cited several establishments, while the Liquor Control Commission even suspended some liquor licenses.

In Northern Michigan, this includes Jimmy’s Roadhouse in Newaygo and Brew Works of Fremont.

The commission ordered emergency suspensions for both.

Violations of the current MDHHS emergency order include:

Allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings.

Providing in-person dining.

Failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons.

Failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

“Although none of us wants to take such actions, the deliberate and blatant defiance of the state emergency public health orders by these owners put their businesses at risk. While we are heartbroken at the toll these closures invariably have on the businesses affected, first and foremost the state has an obligation to protect the lives of our residents,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

A virtual hearing before a judge is scheduled on Dec. 4 for the businesses above to determine whether the suspension should continue or if fines and penalties will be imposed.