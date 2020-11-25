Kalkaska Police Investigating Fraud, Squatting Case

The Kalkaska Police Department is investigating a fraud and squatting case.

Police say a homeowner was driving by a home that she had listed for sale.

She noticed a light was on and found a man inside.

He identified himself as Dr. Timothy Olges.

The woman called police, who say the man is homeless and had been living there for a couple of days.

They also later identified the man as Michael Mckay.

Police say he would lists properties for rent on Craigslist and take the deposit, but leaves renters with no place to live and no refund.

Mckay was brought to Safe Harbor.

Police say if you were ever scammed by Mckay, you should call Kalkaska Central Dispatch at (231) 258-3350.