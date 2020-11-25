John James Concedes to Gary Peters in Senate Race

Three weeks after the election, John James conceded the Michigan Senate race to incumbent Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

Senator Peters won by less than 100,000 votes.

It was James’ second attempt at a seat in the Senate after losing to Senator Debbie Stabenow in 2018.

In a video released Tuesday night, James praised the state’s certification completed Monday adding, “While I look forward to participating in efforts to secure both reasonable franchise and integrity in our election in the near future, today is the right time for me to congratulate Senator Gary Peters.”

James went on to say, “Senator, you may not remember this, but you and I shared a scotch at a Pistons game a few years back. So, in the SPIRIT of the holidays, Senator, there’s a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label coming your way soon. Congratulations, sir. I wish you and your family good health and safety this season and in the New Year.”

