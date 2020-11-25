How to Win Up to $500 By Shopping Local in Downtown Charlevoix

This weekend is one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year.

Just by shopping in downtown Charlevoix, you can win up to $500!

This is the fifth year of their annual Gift Local Shopping Contest. One participating business says it’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Since 1975, the Clothing Company has been a Charlevoix staple at the corner of Bridge Street and Mason Street.

It’s the go-to spot for all your “Up North” gear.

“And that goes for fall, winter, summer, spring, so it’s all year round,” said Clothing Company manager Annie Dipert.

It started with Annie’s grandparents, continued with her mom and soon she’ll take over the helm.

“It’ll be three generations once my husband Cole and I take it over,” Annie said.

And this year…

“It’s been interesting and we’ve had great community support,” Annie said. “We’re really grateful and fortunate to be okay through this and I know some businesses aren’t.”

Right now– the store is one of several participating in the annual downtown Charlevoix Gift Local Shopping Contest.

“It seems like a small fun thing but it really has a large impact on the way people feel about supporting local,” Annie said.

“This is the fifth year we’ve done the gift local campaign and essentially it’s a promotion trying to keep local dollars here in downtown Charlevoix,” said Lindsey Dotson, executive director of the Charlevoix Main Street DDA. “

For every $50 that’s spent in the downtown, you can enter to win up to $500 in downtown gift certificates,” Lindsey said.

This year they’ve added online purchases at participating downtown businesses.

“Because of COVID a lot of people now have that e-commerce option and we want to be able to encourage that if people are uncomfortable to shop in person,” Dotson said. “It’s crucial to keep those dollars local because that’s going to be reinvested in your community versus shopping online.”

Annie says it’s about more than just their bottom line. She says it’s about connecting and community.

“I think they leave feeling like they’ve really made an impact,” Annie said. ”I mean there’s something really special about supporting your own and shopping locally has such a ripple effect.”

