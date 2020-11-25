Healthy Living: Shopping Online for Black Friday

Black Friday shoppers are expected to be doing more clicking than physical shopping in 2020.

Because of the pandemic, many shoppers will be going online for their bargain hunting.

Today’s Healthy Living has tips for those using computers and mobile devices. Watch the video above for tips to help you score deals.

Also, be aware of Cyber Monday and holiday sale hoaxes. To keep your precious holiday finds safe, only visit official company sites of trusted brands directly. Never open email links or ads.

Keep track of your spending and use a credit card that offers fraud protection.