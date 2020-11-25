Healthy Living: Repairing Rotator Cuffs With Stem Cells

Stem cells have been around for a while with claims of helping patients to heal better and faster.

But is it really true?

In Healthy Living, Courtney Doyle has details on a new study that looks into stem cells and rotator cuff surgery.

Dr. Verma says patients in the study used their own stem cells.

He says their own is best, but if they have cancer or if they have a blood disease where they don’t make cells normally a donor’s stem cells will be considered in the future.

The stem cell treatment is still experimental, so insurance does not cover the cost.