Driver OK After Sliding Off Leelanau Co. Road, Hitting House

A driver is O.K. after sliding off the road in Leelanau County and hitting a house.

It happened at the intersection of M-204 and Macksey Road after we got a few inches of wet snow.

The sheriff’s office says a man slid off the road in his SUV and hit a house.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be O.K.

Deputies say he was going too fast for the conditions.

They also responded to another crash Wednesday morning, where a driver veered off the road, hit several signs and a power pole.

They were also taken to the hospital and are expected to be O.K.