Dow Breaks Record, Hits 30,000

Signs show the stock market is headed in the right direction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday the The Dow Jones Industrial Average passed the 30,000 mark for the first time in history.

Investors believe the milestone is fueled by significant steps in developing the coronavirus vaccine and the General Services Administration officially signing off on the presidential transition process to President-elect Joe Biden.

Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride says, “Markets hate uncertainty so any time you take any uncertainty out of the equation that tends to be good news for investors,”

It took the DOW just four years to climb from 20,000 to 30,000.