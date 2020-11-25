COVID-19 Deaths Expected to Rise After Thanksgiving

Health officials are concerned the number of Americans dying from the coronavirus will increase in the coming weeks following Thanksgiving gatherings.

John Hopkins University says more than 2,000 Americans died Tuesday from the virus.

Doctors say even small gatherings are shown to be some of the biggest spreaders of COVID-19 and warn that a negative test does not give you the green light. They say you may test negative at first after an exposure, but test positive in a few days.

The country continues to wait for a new stimulus bill to be passed.

Congress is on a Thanksgiving break until Nov. 30. But some states like Minnesota are working on their own stimulus bills.