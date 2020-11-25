Cooking With Chef Hermann: Mashed Yukon Potatoes with Sage and Garlic Creamed Cheese

Mashed Yukon Potatoes with Sage and Garlic Creamed Cheese

Ingredients:

6 lb. Yukon Potatoes

1/4 C hot stock or broth

1/2 C Heavy Cream

¼ C Butter

4 oz. cream cheese, very soft

1 tsp dry granulated garlic

5-8 sage leaves chopped

½ tsp salt

½ tsp white pepper

½ tsp dry onion powder

Directions:

Bring potatoes to boil and cook until a knife slides out when inserted. Drain water. Add the other ingredients and mash. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.