Cooking With Chef Hermann: Mashed Yukon Potatoes with Sage and Garlic Creamed Cheese

Mashed Yukon Potatoes with Sage and Garlic Creamed Cheese
Ingredients:
- 6 lb. Yukon Potatoes
- 1/4 C hot stock or broth
- 1/2 C Heavy Cream
- ¼ C Butter
- 4 oz. cream cheese, very soft
- 1 tsp dry granulated garlic
- 5-8 sage leaves chopped
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp white pepper
- ½ tsp dry onion powder
Directions:
Bring potatoes to boil and cook until a knife slides out when inserted. Drain water. Add the other ingredients and mash. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.