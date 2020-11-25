Cooking With Chef Hermann: Mashed Yukon Potatoes with Sage and Garlic Creamed Cheese

9and10news Site Staff,

Mashed Yukon Potatoes with Sage and Garlic Creamed Cheese

Ingredients:

  • 6 lb. Yukon Potatoes
  • 1/4 C hot stock or broth
  • 1/2 C Heavy Cream
  • ¼ C Butter
  • 4 oz. cream cheese, very soft
  • 1 tsp dry granulated garlic
  • 5-8 sage leaves chopped
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp white pepper
  • ½ tsp dry onion powder

Directions:

Bring potatoes to boil and cook until a knife slides out when inserted.  Drain water.  Add the other ingredients and mash. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

Mashed Yukon Potatoes With Sage And Garlic Creamed Cheese.mp4

Categories: Cooking with Chef Hermann

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories