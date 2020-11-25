778,000 Americans Seek Jobless Aid

The number of Americans applying for jobless aid rose for the second straight week.

It’s a sign the U.S. economy and job market remains strained from the newest surge of coronavirus cases.

778,000 Americans applied for benefits last week.

Weekly claims usually amounted to only about 225,000 before the virus hit hard in March.

They shot up to nearly 7 million during one week in March before dropping.

They remain historically high, with many businesses unable to fully reopen more than eight months later.