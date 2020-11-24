Traverse Health Clinic Outlines Risks of Large Indoor Holiday Gatherings

The Traverse Health Clinic held a virtual seminar on Tuesday to answer health questions about the upcoming holidays.

The doctors outlined the risks of having large indoor gatherings and the importance of staying safe.

They say keeping the house ventilated, limiting the number of guests, wearing masks and not sharing food are ways to prevent germs from spreading.

But they say people should really only celebrate with their immediate household this year.

“Making these decisions and making these calculations about whether you’re going to travel, whether you’re going to have people into your household. I think there’s really no getting around, taking into account how vulnerable you and the people you might be around are,” said Roger Gerstle, Physician.

They suggest staying connected with extended family and friends virtually.