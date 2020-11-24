‘Share the Love’ Event Supports GT Pavilions Caregivers

Employees on the frontlines in one Traverse City senior living community are getting some special recognition Tuesday.

A parade of “cars for caregivers” made its way to the grounds of the Grand Traverse Pavilions. The goal is to “Share the Love” for the workers who have spent the past nine months of the pandemic working in stressful conditions while caring for aging adults.

It happened during afternoon shift change so both morning and afternoon shift workers could get the recognition for their dedication, commitment, and compassion.

Deborah Allen is the Community Engagement Officer with the Pavilions. She says, “The caregivers at the Grand Traverse Pavilions have been dealing diligently with some of the most challenging situations we have ever experienced in our entire careers as caregivers. We wanted to take this opportunity as we kick off the season of caring to show them that the community has not forgotten about them.”

Traverse City Police escorted the participants along the parade route – and everyone was armed with balloons, horns or sirens to show their appreciation.

Serra Subaru of Traverse City helped sponsor the Share the Love event.