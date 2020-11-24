Presidential Transition Can Now Begin

The transition of power from the Trump administration to a Biden presidency can now begin.

The General Services Administration officially acknowledged Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the presidential election.

In a letter sent by the GSA to President-elect Biden Monday, they said the White House is ready to begin the formal transition process.

This means Biden will have funding and access to government buildings along with personnel that will help his team prepare for the White House.

President Trump acknowledged the GSA’s move by tweeting that he supports the decision but still is not conceding, adding his fight continues and he believes he will prevail.

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden has started naming who will be on his cabinet team.

Monday he nominated Antony Blinken as secretary of state.

Alejandro Mayorkas as homeland security secretary.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the United Nations.

Avril Hines as director of national intelligence.

And Jake Sullivan as his national security advisor.

Biden is expected to nominate Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. Yellen is the former Federal Reserve chair.