Munson Healthcare Urges Caution Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Munson Healthcare is asking people to be careful during the Thanksgiving holiday to prevent spreading COVID-19.

They say that means having smaller gatherings or keeping things to just your household.

Munson currently has 80 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across its hospital system.

Their chief medical officer says large holiday gatherings could land more people in the hospital battling the virus.

“You know this is not the time to be traveling around the country and be spending it with people who have been out of your bubble or your social network. There are high rates of COVID spread all throughout the country, and the risk is very real as you go around,” said Dr. Christine Nefcy.

Munson says while there is good news on the vaccine front, it will still be a while before it’s widely available to the general public.