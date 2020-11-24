Michigan AG Investigating Threats Against Wayne County Canvassers

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to the threats hurled at the two Republican canvassers in Wayne County.

The pair were allegedly harassed and threatened after refusing to certify Wayne County’s election results.

The attorney general says her department is now actively investigating the threats.

Nessel said Tuesday: “We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law. Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”