Living Right: Protect Yourself From COVID-19 Cons

In the eighth month of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people are still in desperate need of help, with over 36.5 million Americans filing for unemployment.

But the virus isn’t the only danger that’s looming.

In Living Right, Whitney Amann has the details on how to make sure you are not the next victim of a COVID-19 con.

Contact tracing is run by the department of health and not independent companies.

Many apps still have problems and can send your location and data to third parties.

Always be cautious of anything you put on your phone and never give your info to someone you’re not 100% comfortable with.