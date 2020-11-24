Honor Bank Donates $1,000 to Benzie Area Christian Neighbor’s Food Pantry

Honor Bank just donated $1,000 help the Benzie Area Christian Neighbors food pantry.

The gift comes as food pantries across the state saw an uptick in requests for food amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BACN says they’ve seen double the amount of families asking for help in preparation for Thanksgiving.

They say this money is much needed and will help keep their shelves stocked throughout the winter months.

“We’ve had a very busy week handing out about 200 turkeys and things to go with that for thanksgiving meals and so this funding will go a long way in replenishing what we’ve handed out in the pantry this week,” said Kelly Ottinger, Director of Development.

BACN’s food pantry is open Monday through Thursday from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon