Grand Traverse Area Seniors to Receive ‘Baskets of Bounty’

The Grand Traverse Commission on Aging is is giving out Baskets of Bounty to area seniors.

The annual event started in 2005.

This year, 132 seniors will receive three bags with personal items, paper products, food, and games. The items are donated to seniors who may not see a lot of family during the holidays or are in a low-income situation.

The commission on aging is asking for donations from the community. To donate, go here.

“These are all items that have been a little more difficult to get, and it also helps a homebound person that isn’t able to get these items,” said Interim Director Meredith Goodrick. “Even those that are able to get out, they don’t have to go out into the community now with the virus being as bad as it is.”

These donations will be passed out to seniors before Christmas with the help of a volunteer group. To become a volunteer, you can fill out this online form to get started.