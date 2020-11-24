Good Reads from Brilliant Books: “The Golden Glow” by Benjamin Flouw

In this week’s Good Reads from Brilliant Books, we take a look inside a very inspiring story that crosses the themes of Wes Anderson’s take on Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Busy World of Richard Scarry.

“The Golden Glow, by Benjamin Flouw, is a story about a fox who goes on a hiking trip to find this golden flower that only comes out at a certain time, on a certain mountain,” explained Brilliant Book’s Anthony Ascione. “It’s got a nice message about conservation in it, and how we need to take only pictures and leave only footprints in nature”.

Anthony is referencing the quote from a Native American chief, Chief Seattle who said “Take only memories, leave nothing but footprints”. The Golden Glow has the same message and does it beautifully with its text and illustrations.

“This is such an important lesson for everybody, especially our youth,” expressed Anthony. “We live in such a beautiful place and it needs to be taken care of so that our generations to come can enjoy it just as we did”.

For more information about The Golden Glow by Benjamin Flouw, click here.