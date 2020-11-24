Friendship Centers of Emmet County Give Tips on Connecting with Seniors Through the Holidays

Many of us are planning some different Thanksgiving celebrations this year.

Lots of people are looking at gathering with a virtual table Thursday and sometimes the tech can be tricky for our older loved ones.

It has also been challenging to stay connected with them during the pandemic.

Xavier Hershovitz spoke to the Friendship Centers of Emmet County for some tips on staying connected.

Their executive director suggests making it a point to plan ahead, especially if you are hoping to do a virtual gathering.

She also says you should meet your older loved ones where they are when it comes to technology, as not everyone is comfortable with different media platforms.

For more of her tips, watch the video above.

For more information on the Friendship Centers of Emmet County, click here.