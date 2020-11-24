For The Community, By The Community Podcast: Traverse City Salvation Army

COVID-19 is forcing a number of nonprofits to change their plans this year, and that includes iconic campaigns like the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

This month on the For the Community, By the Community Podcast, Courtney Doyle talks with Lt. Matthew Winters of The Salvation Army Corps and Community Center in Traverse City to see how they’re adapting and how you can help.

To learn more about the Traverse City Salvation Army and what services they offer or how you can donate, visit here.

You can also call the Traverse City Salvation Army at 231-946-4644.

