Enbridge Files Federal Lawsuit to Block Michigan’s Actions Against Line 5

Canadian oil company Enbridge filed suit in federal court to stop the State of Michigan from shutting down the utility pipeline’s operation on Tuesday.

Last week, Governor Whitmer’s administration announced it was revoking and terminating the 1953 easement that allows Enbridge to operate the dual oil-gas pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge wants an injunction to stop the state from shutting down the line.

The company says the state’s move burdens interstate and foreign commerce.

They claim it violates federal law and the U.S. constitution.

The company says, “The pipeline and hazardous materials safety administration is Enbridge’s safety regulator not the State of Michigan.”

They go on to call the state’s attempt to try and regulate safety improper and unlawful.

Governor Whitmer’s communications office pointed out Enbridge’s role in the Kalamazoo River oil spill.

They say the company “has again demonstrated it cares only about its bottom line.”