Emmet Co. Sheriff’s Office Hands Out Turkey Vouchers to Citizens in Need

For the second year, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Department is handing out turkey vouchers.

It’s been made possible thanks to an anonymous Emmet County donor.

These vouchers allow the recipient to pick up one free turkey from the Petoskey D&W Fresh Market.

Last year the Sheriff’s Department gifted 30 vouchers, but this year they will distribute 36.

Sheriff Peter Wallin explained his deputies will give them out, whether it be during a house call or even a traffic stop.

“If they see somebody that’s, you know, in need of help, it’s up to them to give out to whoever. I just gave them 36 and I said ‘guys and gals hand them out if you see somebody that’s in need. Make their thanksgiving a little bit brighter,” said Sheriff Wallin.

Sheriff Wallin added this wasn’t possible without the help of the anonymous donor and D&W Market, who more than matched the original donation.