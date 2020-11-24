Doppler 9&10 STEM: Elephant Toothpaste

We have another messy experiment for you today but the good news is, this one is super fast to make and very easy to clean up!

It all involves a few household ingredients that react to create an exothermic reaction! This means that the reaction creates and gives off heat!

All you will need is:

Instant Dried Yeast (any kind will work)

Hydrogen Peroxide

Food coloring

A Baking Sheet

and Some Fun/Different Sized Containers

Here is what you need to do:

Lay out your baking sheet and container, use the baking sheet to catch any mess. Next, get about 4 tablespoons of warm water and add it to s separate glass or bowl. The water should not feel hot to the touch, lukewarm is ideal. add one package of instant yeast to the water and let it sit. Now in the container on the baking sheet add half a cup of Hydrogen Peroxide, a few pumps of dish soap, and food coloring! Stir and set aside. Finally, Get ready for the fun! Quickly add the stirred yeast mixture to the Peroxide mixture and watch the magic happen!

