COVID-19 Status of Local Hospitals

The state is now reporting the COVID-19 status of local hospitals.

This is data as of Monday.

At Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, they have 17 patients with the coronavirus. Every single one of them is in the intensive care unit.

Overall, 84% of the hospital’s beds are occupied.

McLaren Northern Michigan Petoskey is currently treating 36 COVID-19 patients, with all but five of them in the ICU. Almost half bed occupancy here.

War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie has 16 coronavirus patients, with four of them in the ICU.

Overall, War Memorial Hospital has more than 90% of its beds full.