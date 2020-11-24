Corn and Cob: Pres. Trump to Pick National Thanksgiving Turkey

What, you haven’t jumped on the bed before? 😅 Getting cozy for the night – gotta get that beauty sleep. Thanks for welcoming the flock to D.C.! #PresidentialTurkey pic.twitter.com/CbVHMxbuJt — National Turkey Federation (@natlturkeyfed) November 23, 2020

An annual White House tradition lives on.

Tuesday in the Rose Garden, two turkeys will be presented to President Trump.

Both will be pardoned, but only one will be declared the National Thanksgiving Turkey—their names are Corn and Cob.

Both birds were raised by a soybean farmer in Iowa. Corn and Cob both have special bios on the White House’s website describing their personalities.

After Tuesday’s ceremony, both Corn and Cob will head to their new home on the campus of Iowa State University to live out their retirement.

The head of the National Turkey Federation says he’s proud to part of the more than 30 year tradition.

People can vote for which one will become the National Thanksgiving Turkey and visit the White House.