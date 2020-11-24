Chef Hermann Shares Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes

Thanksgiving dinner will look, and maybe taste, a little different this year.

Gatherings will be smaller and there might be some first time chefs in the kitchen, but we’re bringing in the expert to help us prepare for the big day.

Chef Hermann shared some Thanksgiving dinner recipes with us to help prepare for the holiday feast.

Mandarin Beet Salad with Raspberry Dressing

Ingredients:

3 beets, cooked and peeled, slice into quarters

3 Mandarin oranges peeled and quartered

3 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

3 tbs. frozen cranberry juice concentrate, thawed

1 tbs. raspberry vinegar or red wine vinegar

1/3 cup paper-thin slices red onion

1 large bunch watercress, thick stems trimmed

Directions:

Whisk oil, cranberry juice concentrate, vinegar, and reserved tangerine peel in small bowl to blend. Season dressing to taste with salt and pepper. Mix in onion.

Hold 1 beet under cold running water and rub off skin. Repeat with remaining two beets. Sprinkle beets with salt and pepper.

Arrange watercress sprigs on large platter to cover. Arrange beet rounds atop watercress. Using fork, lift onion slices from dressing and arrange over salad. Drizzle with dressing.

Cornbread, Sausage and Apple Stuffing

Ingredients:

1 recipe cornbread, chilled and cut into 3/4-inch cubes (9 cups)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter (1/4 stick), plus more for coating the baking dish

1 pound uncooked sweet or hot Italian sausage, casings removed

3 medium Granny Smith apples, cored and medium dice

2 medium celery stalks, medium dice

1 medium yellow onion, medium dice

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage leaves

2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 1/2 cups stock or low-sodium chicken broth

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Directions:

Heat the oven to 375°F and arrange a rack in the middle. Coat a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with butter and set aside. Place the cornbread in a large bowl; set aside. Melt the measured butter in a large frying pan over medium-high heat until foaming. Add the sausage and cook, breaking it up into smaller pieces with a wooden spoon, until it’s no longer pink and is starting to brown, about 6 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to the bowl with the cornbread and set aside. Return the pan to medium heat, add the apples, celery, onion, sage, salt, and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened, about 10 minutes. Increase the heat to medium high, add the wine, scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of the pan, and cook until the wine is almost evaporated, about 3 to 5 minutes. Pour the apple mixture over the cornbread and sausage, add the broth and eggs, and stir until combined and thoroughly moistened. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and spread it into an even layer. Bake uncovered until the top is golden brown, about 30 to 35 minutes. Remove to a wire rack and let cool for at least 5 minutes before serving.

Apple Cider Glazed Carrots with Raisins

1 lb. carrots, peeled and diced

1.4 C golden raisins

1 C apple cider

1 TB butter

½ tsp coriander

Pinch dry mustard

Pinch salt

Dry Rubbed Roast Turkey

Ingredients:

½ C Kosher Salt

1 TB Brown Sugar

1 12-14lb Turkey

12 TB Butter, unsalted

¼ C Sherry or Red Wine Vinegar

2 TB Honey

3 sprigs Rosemary

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tsp orange zest

Directions:

Set turkey on rack in roasting pan. Mix together the salt and brown sugar and sprinkle it over the outside of turkey. Chill bird uncovered 12 hours or up to 2 days.

Heat oven to 450F

Tuck the wings under the turkey and tie the legs together. Smear butter over the skin of the turkey. Pour 1 Cup of water into the roasting pan. Roast turkey about 30 minutes in the 450F oven. Meanwhile, cook the glaze:

Glaze: Cook the vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, orange zest and garlic in a saucepan until thick.

Reduce the temperature of oven to 300F. Glaze the turkey every 30 minutes. Maintain the liquid in the roasting pan by adding ½ C of water as needed.

Insert thermometer into thickest part of breast near the neck. Internal temperature to 160F. Skin should be golden brown.