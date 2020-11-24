Artist Profile: Kristin Hussey

In this week’s Artist Profile, we examine and experience the works of a talented Northern Michigan artist who combines her love for graphic design and architecture in her pieces.

Who are you?

I’m Kristin Hussey, and I was born in Chicago but raised here on the Old Mission Peninsula. And, so I grew up in the area and then moved away to go to school in North Carolina, and then came back about six years ago.

How did you get started?

I grew up in a really creative family, and my mom is an oil painter and my dad is an industrial designer. He designed surgical instruments. We were always encouraged to be very creative and explore new ideas. We were always working with our hands, trying out new art projects, and crafts. I went into architecture and then ended up pursuing graphic and surface design, shortly after that.

What are your favorite mediums?

I normally work with watercolor and gouache. I hand paint all the artwork for my products, then scan it into the computer, and layout the products digitally.

What is your inspiration?

Well, for my latest collection, about the Towns of 22, I’ve found a lot of inspiration just from our local scenery and the natural environment here, especially this time of year. I love seeing all the changing colors and just nature here is so beautiful, especially being surrounded by water.

What do hope people will take from your pieces?

The goal of my work is to bring joy to others. I want my products to have a bit of a lighthearted feel to them, but also have a lot of qualities so that it would be something that you’d be proud to give as a gift to someone. I want to be able to share the joy with other people through those products.

