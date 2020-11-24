Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Gulliver, Brownie & Wobbles

GULLIVER

BROWNIE

WOBBLES

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Gulliver, Brownie and Wobbles–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Gulliver.

He is a Labrador retriever mix.

Gulliver is a senior dog and looking for a good home to live out the rest of his life.

He has a gentle soul and completely deaf.

This dog is good around other dogs and children. You can find Gulliver at the Osceola County Animal Control.

Next up, meet Brownie! He’s a husky mix that loves to explore but also enjoys getting cuddles.

He also loves to give kisses. Brownie is an adult dog looking for patient family, ideally with older children.

You can meet Brownie at Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Lastly we have Wobbles, he is a domestic short hair mix and only a couple months old.

He is cute and sweet but is a little nervous and could use some love.

Wobbles is already house trained. He loves a good cuddle and always purring.

You can find Wobbles at Lake County Animal Control in Bladwin.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!