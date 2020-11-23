Zonta’s 2020 Festival of Trees Goes Virtual

The 2020 Festival of Trees by Zonta Club of Traverse City is going virtual.

For years, Zonta has put on the Festival of Trees, selling holiday decor and gifts to raise money for charities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the organization decided to do a virtual festival.

The three day virtual festival starts this Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov 30th.

Shoppers can visit Zonta’s online store to purchase items.

All purchased items will be available for curbside pickup on Friday, December 4th and Saturday, December 5th at the Zonta warehouse. (Directions to the Zonta warehouse will be available on the sale site)

Debbie Dacey, co-chair for the Festival of Trees 2020, says, “We can hold onto the spirit of the holidays, even though we may not be seeing family, we may not be doing our usual routine, but this is one thing, a way of giving back and acknowledging that life goes on, we’re here, we’re doing it and we’re going to keep on doing it whatever way we have to.”

This year’s Festival of Trees will help support the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, FEEDTC and Angel Care Preschool and Child Care.