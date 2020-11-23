Trump Campaign Appeals Pennsylvania Ruling

The Trump campaign is continuing its efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election saying there was widespread fraud, a claim they have yet to produce any evidence of.

The campaign is appealing after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit aimed at blocking the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative Republican, says the campaign’s arguments lacked merit and evidence and amounted to an attempt to disenfranchise legal voters.

Some Republican lawmakers like Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, are beginning to get frustrated with the president’s refusal to concede the election.

“The content of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment,” Christie said.

But other Republicans believe the president is doing the right thing.

Sen. Kevin Cramer said, “I don’t know why we are so easily offended by a president who is carrying out all his legal options.”

Cramer also said it’s time for President Trump to start sharing information with Joe Biden and that it’s past time to at least cooperate with a transition.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name his first cabinet picks Tuesday.

Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, did not say which cabinet positions will be part of the announcement. But sources close to the transition process say the secretary of state pick is most likely to be announced.

As of now, Antony Blinken is the leading contender.

Blinken was deputy secretary of state under former President Obama.

Other people said to be contenders for the position include Sen. Chris Coons and Susan Rice.