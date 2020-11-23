Secretary Benson Applauds Vote Certification

The election in Michigan is final.

Monday the Bard of State Canvassers certified the election results, officially giving Michigan’s 16 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and the US Senate election to incumbent Gary Peters.

With, at one point, 35,000 people watching virtually, the board voted 3-0 to certify the results with one Republican member abstaining from the vote.

“I’m glad that essentially the process worked today,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The cycle saw a record number of voters and weeks of speculation and allegations but Michigan’s role in the 2020 election is complete, with the State Board of Canvassers’ approval.

“The three members of the board were committed to doing their job and doing it well,” said Benson, “They certainly show their commitment to the role they were appointed to do today.”

One member abstained to vote and Benson says she knows of no penalty to do so.

Those against certification cried for an audit to fix irregularities.

“All year we were planning a risk elimination audit. We talked about it. We talked about it in my inauguration address and we’ve been up preparing for it and planning for it,” said Benson, “In the procedural audit that we talk about, we will address the bookkeeping errors. Those happen after every election. We’ve done 120 since I took office at various elections and jurisdictions.”

Claims of fraud and cheating carried the last three weeks but Benson says the process has been solid from the beginning and the certification only solidifies that further.

“There’s been a lot of noise, a lot of fears, a lot of anxiety, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion,” said Benson, “But if you just stayed focus on the work, the facts, the data, the truth, the law, we can get through it and we did and today’s an example of that.”