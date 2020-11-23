Thanksgiving Air Travelers Moving In and Out of Cherry Capital Airport

More than a million travelers have already been to the airport to get a jump on this year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Those are national numbers reported by airports early in the weekend. The week leading up to Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of the year at airports all across the country – and that’s true even during a pandemic.

The Cherry Capital Airport Director says travel numbers are down about 50 percent compared to Thanksgiving week in past years. But it’s still busier now than it’s been for months. Kevin Klein says, “We’re still going to be down about 50% as we were in years past from our Thanksgiving travel. We’re seeing an increase from weeks past, but it’s still down 50% over last year.”

Klein adds, “We’re seeing some busier days this week and through the holiday weekend. I think a lot of people had booked travel prior to any changes in COVID numbers. So they’re planning to travel and they’re still looking to do that.”

The CDC and health officials are urging Americans to host a smaller Thanksgiving gathering, limiting guests and connecting with family virtually. But there is still a stream of traffic coming in to Cherry Capital. “It is a balance in life, and that’s what people have to put together. It’s about family. Every family (is) different. You need to make sure you balance your family issues with the health and safety of others.”

Klein says masks, hand washing, and social distancing is still important at the airport. “As you’re traveling remember to wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, social distancing throughout the airport terminal. There’s been a lot of recent studies that have come out that say that air travel is safe, when it comes to COVID. It’s safer than going to the grocery store, safer than going to a lot of different gatherings.”

The airport director also says the safety measures airlines are using – including extra air filtration in the cabin – have shown that airplanes are a safe during COVID. “The airlines have gone out of their way to use HEPA filters throughout the aircraft, to insure that the cleanliness of their aircraft is at the highest standards. Those that have to travel know that they’re going to do it safely as they fly.”

But he also urges you not to travel if you’re sick. “If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t travel. If you have any symptoms. Stay home, rebook and travel at a later date.”