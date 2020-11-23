TCAPS Board Searches for Secretary Replacement

The secretary of Traverse City’s school board is resigning from her position.

Pam Forton’s resignation is effective immediately and TCAPS will start looking for someone to fill the vacancy.

The school board says they’re accepting applications to serve for the remaining two years in Forton’s seat.

Candidates must be a registered voter in the TCAPS district and at least 18-years-old.

Anyone interested should submit a letter of interest to Board President Sue Kelly by Dec. 7.

They hope to fill the seat by Dec. 21.