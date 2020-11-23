State Canvassing Board Certifies the Michigan Election Results

The election in Michigan is final.

Monday the Bard of State Canvassers certified the election results, officially giving Michigan’s 16 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and the US Senate election to incumbent Gary Peters.

It was not a quick process.

“In politics there are no participation ribbons,” says Steve Liedel, election attorney from Lansing, “We have winners and we have losers. Sometimes it goes your way, other times it does not.”

After local clerks approved ballots, the county canvassing boards certify results and then pass them to the state board to finalize the November 2020 election in Michigan.

“They don’t have any discretion,” says Liedel, “They have a duty to perform.”

Their duty is a final check, only choosing not to certify if a county had not finished their process already.

“It’s actually the State Board of Canvassers’ duty to complete that work,” says Liedel, “That’s not the case. It’s pretty rare and it’s not the case this year.”

The biggest question was in Wayne County but despite contention and drama, their board certified the election. Nothing should have stopped the state board unless new evidence of fraud appeared since that county’s certification.

“There was no evidence of fraud in the Wayne County case, there is no evidence of fraud before the state canvassing board, so it was expected that, by their normal ministerial or pro forma duties, they should just certify the ballot,” says David Takitaki, professor at Ferris State, “As it is set out in state law language. Language where they shall in fact provide that certification.”

A meeting that is usually under a half hour was stretched past three hours for public comment. Thirty-five thousand people watched the board ultimately certify results 3-0, with Republican member Norman Shinkle abstaining.

Both sides requested an official audit in the following months but, despite what many think, an audit will not change the count.

“It’s essentially a review of election processes to identify any material weaknesses,” says Liedel, “That can be fixed in future elections.”