Schools Impacted by COVID-19

Traverse City Area Public Schools reported a few new cases this weekend.

Silver Lake Elementary School has two confirmed cases while Eastern Elementary School and Long Lake Elementary each have one.

Staff and students will be contacted by the health department if they need to quarantine or stay home.

Engadine Consolidated Schools will be closed Monday so they can complete contact tracing after someone tested positive. They will not be operating online, school is just canceled for the day.

