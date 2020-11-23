Rep. Triston Cole Introduces Legislation to Legalize Online Sale of Raffle Tickets

State Representative Triston Cole just introduced legislation focused on helping festivals and events hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

This legislation would allow raffle tickets to be sold online.

Representative Cole says it would allow these festivals and events to continue to have some form of income and help them make their return once it’s safe to do so.

They could also continue with online raffle ticket sales in the future.

“Many of our small communities have very unique contests and things that they run and this would just give them the added flexibility of being able to offer that online,” said Representative Cole.

Representative Cole says there’s already strong support for this legislation and he’s hoping to have it passed before the end of the year.