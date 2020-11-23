Northern Michigan Restaurants Match Toys for Tots Cash Donations

This year’s Toys for Tots campaign is asking for cash donations.

They need it more than in years past.

Several northern Michigan restaurants are stepping up to help.

Alpine Tavern and Eatery, Crave Pasta, Pizza and Pub in Gaylord, Kalkaska’s Trout Town Tavern, and Moose & Stella’s Café, started selling $5 paper trains to support the cause.

They’re also matching every donation.

These cash donations will buy toys in bulk to distribute through the area while keeping everyone as safe as possible.

“So that means we have fewer people touching the toys. We have fewer times we have to interact with those toys and we also reduce the risk to our volunteers and to the people who are making the donations,” said Mike Kent, Board Member for Toys for Tots of Northwest Michigan.

For other ways to donate to Toys for Tots, click here.