Missing Texas Teen Found in Alden, Michigan

A missing teen from Texas was found in Alden, Michigan over the weekend.

Deputies were able to track her phone activity to Northern Michigan after she disappeared from Lubbock, Texas.

Early Sunday morning, officers used a search warrant to find the 14-year-old at an Alden address with a man. She was brought to the hospital for evaluation and will soon be reunited with her family.

The man was detained by police.

Texas police say she was possibly enticed before she was taken to Michigan.

The rescue involved a team up between the FBI, Antrim County deputies and a Michigan State Police SWAT team.