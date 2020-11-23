Millions Still Traveling for Thanksgiving Despite Risk of Spreading Virus

Thanksgiving is only three days away and many Americans aren’t letting the coronavirus stop them from traveling for the holiday.

On Friday and Saturday more than 2 million people passed through TSA checkpoints.

AAA expects 50 million more people to travel in some form this week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, continues to stress that Americans need to stay put this Thanksgiving.

“You see the clips on T.V., people at airports. I mean, those are the things we’ve got to realize are going to get us into even more trouble than we’re in right now.”

Fauci says indoor gatherings could cause a significant spike in COVID-19 cases leading up to Christmas. And winter holidays could bring another spike going into 2021.