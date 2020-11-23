Michigan Board of State Canvassers to Certify Election Results

Michigan is scheduled to certify the presidential election results Monday, and one Republican on the state’s canvassing board is expected to vote against certification.

According to Republican Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell, Norman Chinkle plans to vote no to delay certification.

He wants an investigation into President Trump’s claims of fraud, despite having no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

It’s important to note that, while the president and his team continue to make claims of widespread voter fraud, none of their lawsuits claim widespread voter fraud in their actual court filings.

Lawyers say the lawsuits are not enough to have an effect on the election.

More than two dozen legal challenges filed since Election Day have failed.

They dropped a lawsuit in Michigan last week.

President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by a margin of 154,000 legal votes.

If Chinkle and the other Republican canvasser votes no, the election certification would result in a tie.

That would send the certification to the courts.