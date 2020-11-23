Lake County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Death

Police are calling a death suspicious after a man’s body was found on the side of the road in Lake County.

Around 10 Saturday morning, deputies were called to the area of 96th Street and Meceola Road in Chase Township.

The caller said there was a dead man on the side of the road.

Deputies found the 60-year-old’s body on the embankment.

After investigating the sheriff’s office deemed his death to be suspicious.

They are not releasing the victim’s name right now.

If you know anything about the situation, you are asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 231-745-2712.