General Motors to Recall 6 Million Vehicles to Replace Takata Air Bags

General Motors is expected to shell out $1.2 billion.

It’s because the U.S. is forcing the automaker to recall and repair nearly 6 million vehicles equipped with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the announcement Monday.

GM has petitioned the agency four times since 2016 looking to avoid a recall by arguing that the inflators are safe.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to fill air bags in a crash, but the chemical can deteriorate and explode with too much force — spewing shrapnel.

27 people have been killed worldwide by the exploding inflators.