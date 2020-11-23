Cadillac’s Salvation Army Hosts Project Christmas

The Salvation Army in Cadillac stepped up to put on Project Christmas.

Initially, the organization announced the event’s cancellation, but it was back on Monday night.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the indoor event was not possible.

Instead, the Salvation Army will collect wish lists from children, and create a bag for each family.

It will have food, toys and warm clothes and they’ll distribute these bags on December 22.

“Still looking to provide that Christmas Spirit and that Christmas experience, but not with the close contact of people all together,” said Major R.C. Duskin, Core Officer with the Salvation Army.

If you’d like to register for or donate gifts, click here.